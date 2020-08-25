Crowds of shoppers welcomed at Costco grand opening

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Tuesday morning, a huge crowd of shoppers were welcomed at the new Costco location in north Bismarck by 200 employees and Bismarck city leaders.

After the ribbon was cut.

"We wanted to come and see the store opening, because we had never seen a store opening before," said Richard Zarr, a customer.

Hundreds of shoppers waiting in line were ushered into the Bismarck store.

"The closest one was Fargo and every six months I would go down for appointments and I would go to Costco and stock up," said Brianna Skavlem-Marto, a Costco shopper.

Some came to wander.

"Looking to see what kind of deals they have today, and maybe I'll buy a TV cuz I'm looking for a TV too," said Zarr.

Others were on a hunt for specific items.

“I’m looking for dog toys,” said Skavlem-Marto.

But in the 151,000 square foot warehouse, shoppers are confident they can to find what they need, and more.

“‘And what did you all come out with today?’ Way more than I needed,” said Dauton Nunty, a customer.

Nearly 10,000 memberships were pre-sold.

General Manager Brandon Peck says he hopes to hit 30,000 by the end of the year.

Bismarck-Mandan Chamber of Commerce members said Costco has been one of the most anticipated openings in the Bismarck area.

They are open seven days a week.

