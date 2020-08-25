Crosstown Brewdown helps keep business booming

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Bismarck Brewing is one of five breweries in Bismarck and Mandan who are raising money for children in need through the Crosstown Brewdown. Since March, each of the breweries have made their own version of a type of beer to see who sold the most, and everyone has sold out so far. Not only are they helping others, they're also getting a much-needed boost in business.

“We’re all struggling, we all were, but so is everyone. Figure why not help our neighbor and maybe the good karma comes back,” said Jordan Everaert, owner.

All proceeds go to the United Way Backpack Program. Next month, Bismarck Brewing, Dialectic, Buffalo Commons, Bird Dog, and Gideon’s will make an Imperial Brown Ale.

