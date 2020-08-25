Advertisement

Century Patriots football preview

By Greg Beesley
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There has been a lot of talk surrounding the Century football program this fall and the Patriots have not played a game yet.

On Saturday, they face Legacy in front of a national TV audience and they just had a player sign at Kansas State.

The Century Patriots are the defending champs from a season ago and enter this season with a target on their back.

“You know, every week, every team is going to want to come after us. So, every week we will have to put in our best effort and make sure we are ready,” said junior OL/DL Lucas Schweigert.

“We got a big team this year with a lot of young kids and it’s good for them to get reps and us to get reps on them and this is one of the biggest teams we have had in a while but it is good to see a ton of kids out here,” said senior TE/LB Maguire Martin.

The Patriots will be missing a couple of key pieces from their squad a season ago, especially at quarterback as former all-state selection Cade Feeney has graduated.

“Well, I think we are going to have a tall young man in 6 foot 5 inch Noah Schaffner under center this year and we have Brady Dahl who is a very capable backup so we feel very good about our one two punch there. But Noah has gotten to watch some Varsity football these past couple of years and he has gotten to take a lot of mental notes and he has done a fine job up to this point and we just need to continue to grow with him,” said Century football Head Coach Ron Wingenbach.

Back for the Patriots offense however is a strong offensive line lead by Junior Lucas Schweigert and future Kansas State Wildcat Andrew Leingang.

“We start up front with our two all-staters in Schweigert and Leingang and we go from there. You know we have Tristan Wilson who is a two-year starter as well as Camden Schwarzkopf.

So, we have guys who have played some football and we are going to rely on them pretty early in the season,” said Wingenbach.

Also, back for the Patriots on the offensive side of the ball All-WDA selection running back Cade Garcia

“Man, he is fun to watch and it’s good that you can trust him to know what is going on and to get that play out and be a good mentor to these guys coming up,” said Martin.

The Patriots defense much like their offense will be led by the group in the trenches.

“Ya, we graduated a lot but we have some key people coming back and filling in this year that are going to be big difference makers and it is not like we are losing a lot because these guys have been playing under guys for a year or two so they all know what to do out there,” said Schweigert.

The Patriots will open their 2020 campaign this Saturday as they take on Legacy. It will start at 8 p.m. CT and it will be televised on ESPN2.

