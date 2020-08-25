Advertisement

CDC no longer requiring 14-day quarantine

CDC issues coronavirus warning
CDC issues coronavirus warning
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You no longer have to self- quarantine following a trip out of the country, or out of the state.

That is according to recently updated guidelines from the CDC. The agency now urges people to follow "state, territorial, tribal and local recommendations or requirements after travel."

Previously, those returning from areas with a high transmission rate or from overseas were recommended to quarantine for 14 days.

Health care experts say the CDC’s modifications on travel guidelines are based on transmission rates of coronavirus.

"what that update in its guidelines indicate is we have a significant amount of transmission occurring in every state," said North Dakota Health Department Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.

Dr. Connell says it’s important to consider where you’re traveling to weigh your risks and develop a plan from there.

The CDC still says it’s important to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and wear a mask, regardless of where you traveled.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

NDSU Football on TV Oct. 3

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Lee Timmerman
The KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network has been live and statewide with coverage of North Dakota State since 2007.

News

Wildfires burn nearly 200,000 acres across Colorado

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Calvin Corey
Four wildfires across Colorado have burned nearly 200,000 acres as the state battles through a historic drought.

News

UPDATE: Barricaded man taken into custody, name has been released

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Lisa Budeau and Brian Sherrod
24 year old Michael Manwell Bell of Fargo barricaded himself in his vehicle after he had been involved in a domestic incident. Officers used a pepper ball and OC spray to get Bell to exit his vehicle.

News

Bismarck teacher makes video to help ease fears about wearing a mask

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
One Bismarck second grade teacher wants kids to know wearing a mask, instead of a cape, can also make you a superhero.

Latest News

News

Crosstown Brewdown helps keep business booming

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Since March, each of the breweries have made their own version of a type of beer to see who sold the most, and everyone has sold out so far.

News

Possible Bismarck Brewing Company and Ale Works Merger

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Bismarck Brewing Company announced plans to merge with Ale Works.

News

Dickinson Public Schools approves reentry plan

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dickinson Public School students will spend part of their time learning in the classroom and part of their time learning from home.

VOD Recording

Music classes adjust to the new normal

Updated: 17 hours ago
KMOT Evening Report

VOD Recording

Bismarck High School football preview

Updated: 17 hours ago
Evening Report at Six

News

Postmaster General testifies in the House of Representatives

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
Mail disruptions and election interference – these were the topics on which Postmaster General Louis Dejoy was grilled on during his second congressional testimony.