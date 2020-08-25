CDC no longer requiring 14-day quarantine

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - You no longer have to self- quarantine following a trip out of the country, or out of the state.

That is according to recently updated guidelines from the CDC. The agency now urges people to follow "state, territorial, tribal and local recommendations or requirements after travel."

Previously, those returning from areas with a high transmission rate or from overseas were recommended to quarantine for 14 days.

Health care experts say the CDC’s modifications on travel guidelines are based on transmission rates of coronavirus.

"what that update in its guidelines indicate is we have a significant amount of transmission occurring in every state," said North Dakota Health Department Field Medical Officer Dr. Joan Connell.

Dr. Connell says it’s important to consider where you’re traveling to weigh your risks and develop a plan from there.

The CDC still says it’s important to practice social distancing, good hand hygiene and wear a mask, regardless of where you traveled.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.