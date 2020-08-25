Bismarck teacher makes video to help ease fears about wearing a mask

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - School is going to look very different this year. From the hybrid schedule, to the mask requirement, there’s a lot for teachers and students to think about.

One Bismarck second grade teacher wants kids to know wearing a mask, instead of a cape, can also make you a superhero.

Karen Arnold is a superhero. She's also a teacher. Mrs. Arnold is excited to start her eleventh year of teaching.

“I can’t express how excited I am to be back in school with kids, doing what I love,” said Arnold.

But this year, what she loves will look a little different; starting with the masks she and her students will wear.

"I wondered how I could help kids when I go back to school to not be scared of me in this mask," she said.

So, she made a video.

"It took me about a half a day to create the video," recalled Arnold.

The video includes tips to wearing a mask and shows kids you can still learn while wearing masks. Mrs. Arnold wants kids and parents to remember they can all be superheroes this school year.

You can see Mrs. Arnold’s video on the Liberty elementary school Facebook page. She says it will also be shared with some other schools in the district.

