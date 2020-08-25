Bismarck police searching for missing a 42-year-old woman

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Bismarck Police Department is searching for 42-year-old Tracy Jean St. John, who was reported missing on Aug. 24, 2020 at 9:55 a.m.

St. John is described as a Native American female, 5′4″ tall, 150 lbs., with brown hair and brown eyes.

St. John was last seen at her residence in 2400 block of East Thayer Avenue in Bismarck on Aug. 23, 2020 at 11:25 a.m.

If anyone has any information on St. John’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

