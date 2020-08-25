‘Battle of the Badges’ blood drive in Minot

MINOT, N.D. - Minot Firefighters and police officers are putting their age-old rivalry to good use in the 2020 Battle of the Badges Blood Drive.

This year's drive has a different feel due to the pandemic.

Police and Fire partnered with Vitalant to ensure COVID-19 guidelines are being followed.

Measures such as temperature checks at the door, social distancing, and masks are required before donating.

Donors also have their blood samples tested for COVID-19 antibodies by default.

Donors select either team law or team fire to have their donation count towards the overall total, and the winner earns the highly coveted Community Heroes "Cup of life" trophy.

“Concerns or fears about COVID-19 have not slowed down donations so we’re real excited about that. We’re about where we expected to be yesterday and hope to continue that trend,” said Community Officer Aaron Moss.

“I know people are very hesitant to go out into public right now and go do things, but if they are going to out I think this is one thing I think should be done to help the greater cause,” said Senior Firefighter Chad Sickles.

Police say they are hoping for a win for the fourth year in a row.

You can donate now through Thursday from 11 a.m to 6 p.m. at the Sleep Inn Hotel In Minot. Walk ins are welcome and the winner will be awarded Thursday evening at 6.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.