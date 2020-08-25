Advertisement

Active firefighter training at Minot International Airport

Published: Aug. 25, 2020 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. – Minot firefighters took part in a live active training session at Minot International Airport.

Ever wonder what it takes to be a firefighter? Well, live active training at Minot International Airport shows you just how much it really takes. 

 Senior firefighter Travis Elich said this training is meant to be difficult so that they are prepared for the worst.

"It is very very important. You know this is probably the worst scenario you could have as a plane crash. So it is good that we get to come out here and do it, experience it, so we get a feel for it when it actually does happen," said Elich.

The simulation plane is flooded with smoke, and five mannequins are spread throughout the plane. Once given the go, firefighters have to put out the initial fire in front of the plane and another team goes into the plane for rescue.

Captain Paul Laskowski explained just what it's like inside this drill.

"It is extremely hot. And the visibility, there is none. So you have to go in and use your other senses. Feel everything you can, listen to what you can, but if its noisy, like it was today, in the simulation you just have to do the best you can with your training," said Laskowski. 

Travis Elich took part in this drill. Afterwards, he came out with beads of sweat down his face.

"Really, really hot. Zero visibility inside the plane. Lots of noise, babies crying. It was pretty intense," said Elich.

All five victims were rescued and these firefighters walked out with more knowledge and training.

Other Minot Fire Department battalions will complete this training over the next few days and complete other training activities as well.

