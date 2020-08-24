Woman Suffrage in North Dakota Part 1

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - An exhibit at the Heritage Center and State Museum in Bismarck is celebrating our state’s role in ensuring women’s right to vote.

“Woman Suffrage in North Dakota” has items from famous women who were involved in the Suffrage Movement, including posters, banners, and sashes.

Aug. 26 is the day in 1920 that all states approved the 19th Amendment to give women equal voting rights.

The exhibit will be up until May 2021.

