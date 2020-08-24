Velva Public School prepares for students to return.

VELVA, N.D. – Velva Public School students return to class Wednesday.

The school will hold in-person classes.

Distance learning is also being offered as an option.

Faculty say they put in place a number of safety measures including a recommended masks policy, spacing between desks, and separating some of the grade levels.

“Students will stay on in their wing. Five and sixth will stay in their area, and seven through twelfth will stay in their area without having too much cross over,” said Velva Public School Superintendent Dave Schoch.

Students will also be spaced out during lunch.

