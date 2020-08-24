Advertisement

Trump Administration authorizes plasma treatments for COVID patients

Plasma
Plasma
By Emmeline Ivy
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Trump Administration granted emergency authorization to use convalescent plasma in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Sunday.

The Food and Drug Administration granted emergency authorization, reporting it is reasonable to believe that convalescent plasma may be effective in treating COVID-19 patients.

The treatment uses blood from COVID-19 patients who have recovered and built antibodies and infuses it into people with the disease to prevent severe cases, according to the Mayo Clinic. Although clinical trials have not proven whether plasma can help patients battle the coronavirus, CHI. St. Alexius in Bismarck says it has successfully used the method to treat COVID patients.

We will have further coverage of the known and potential benefits, potential risks and processes throughout the week.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

