Trial begins in negligent homicide case

STANLEY, N.D. – The trial began Monday for a 65-year-old Montana man charged in a fatal head-on crash in October 2018 in New Town.

Prosecutors charged Douglas Landis, of Dagmar, Mont., with two counts of C-felony negligent homicide.

Investigators said Landis was driving a semi-tractor pulling a trailer on Highway 23, when he crossed the center line and collided with a pickup.

The driver and passenger in the pickup died in the crash.

Landis’ trial is scheduled to run through the week at the Mountrail County Courthouse in Stanley.

He faces the chance of up to ten years in prison if convicted on both counts.

