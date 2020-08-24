The president says China separation still a possibility if unfairly treated

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - President Donald Trump recently raised the possibility of separating from China. However, he says distancing would only happen if the U.S. isn't treated fairly.

The trade war ended with China in January when we reached a partial phase one trade deal.

But, the president and U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin say decoupling could happen if U.S. companies aren’t allowed to compete on a level basis in China’s economy.

Commodity trade experts say China hasn't let up on its end of the bargain.

Among other agreements in phase one, China agreed to increase purchases of American products and services by at least $200 billion.

China also committed to at least $52.4 billion in additional energy purchases over the next two years, from a baseline of $9.1 billion in 2017.

"China has been buying. They've bought more corn so far than what phase one obligation had required them for this year. And, they are on course as of the past several weeks to get near to their obligations on beans," said Eugene Graner of Heartland Investor Services Inc.

Graner says China is doing well on its agriculture agreements, but are behind on energy.

He says the delay has stalled recovery in the oil industry.

Graner says the lack of energy purchases could be due to the impact of the pandemic on their country.

