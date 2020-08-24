Advertisement

Republican National Convention kicks off

By Morgan Benth
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday, Aug. 24. However, political conventions are looking quite different this year, going completely or partly virtual during the pandemic.

But the North Dakota GOP did get to send a small number of delegates to Charlotte, North Carolina today. Six state delegates are there nominating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence. “North Dakota had identified and elected 29 delegates and 29 alternates, so we carried those votes today as part of our process in really taking a vote and renominating Trump,” said North Dakota GOP Chairman Rick Berg.

Rick Berg directs those who want to keep up with the state delegates to ndgop.org. Those who want to watch the speeches can livestream them on the RNC’s social media sites.

