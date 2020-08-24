Police say man pointed gun at woman and hid gun in bathroom wall

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Burleigh County Judge has set bond for a man accused of pointing a gun at a woman at his apartment building on Saturday.

Bismarck Police say 43-year-old Arthur Feather pointed a gun at a woman after she accused him of stealing speakers from her.

According to court documents, Feather pushed the victim to the ground and pointed a handgun at her face.

Police say the victim was able to escape Feather’s apartment and text 911.

When police arrived at Feather’s residence at 415 Memorial Highway, they found the handgun in a cut-out hole in the bathroom wall.

Feather told police he pushed the victim but didn’t point a gun at her.

Feather was convicted of a robbery charge in 2016 and is not allowed to have guns.

He is charged with terrorizing and unlawful possession of firearm. Feather’s bond is set at $10,000.

