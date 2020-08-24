One man dead following officer-involved shooting in Belcourt

BELCOURT, N.D. – A 35-year-old man is dead following an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Belcourt, according to a spokesperson for the FBI.

Kevin Smith said the FBI responded to an officer-involved shooting late on Saturday, Aug. 22, and into the early morning hours of Sunday, Aug. 23.

Smith said the incident happened at a private residence in Belcourt, and the scene was processed by the FBI, with the assistance of the North Dakota Bureau of Criminal Investigation.

Smith identified the deceased as 35-year-old Brandon R. Laducer, of Belcourt.

The circumstances of the shooting, including the reason for the police response, and how Laducer died, are currently under investigation by the FBI, according to Smith.

Smith said the agencies involved in the incident were the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA), the Rolette County Sheriff’s Office, the Rolette Police Department and the Rolla Police Department.

