New details in weekend incident outside Velva bar

Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:00 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
VELVA,N.D. – We’re learning more about an incident in Velva that occurred early Sunday morning.

Investigators said four people were injured when a truck went through a crowd of people outside of a bar.

McHenry County deputies and the North Dakota Highway Patrol responded to the scene outside of Lariat Bar.

Investigators recovered a 2001 Dodge pickup near the intersection of Highway 41 and 52, and later in the day arrested the driver, 41-year-old Jason Kunkel of Granville, after he called the sheriff and interviewed with officers.

Kunkel will face six charges including Driving Under the Influence, Aggravated Assault and Reckless Driving.

Two men and two women were treated for injuries at Trinity Hospital in Minot, and all four have since been released.

McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager said three motorcycles were also damaged, as well as two SUV's and a separate pickup truck.

The bar had a large crowd due to a benefit on Saturday.

Kunkel remains in custody in the Heart of America Correctional and Treatment Center in Rugby without bond, pending his initial court appearance.

Skager said more charges may be coming.

