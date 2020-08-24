Advertisement

New country store offers locally raised beef

By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HETTINGER, ND - There’s a new store in Adams county, but this is a store unlike any other.

JC Country Store sits inside an old granary on Jordan and Jacki Christman's farm, just north and west of Hettinger. The Christmans say it's more than just a store -- it's an opportunity to educate people about farming and ranching.

Like most things that happen at JC Farms, this is a family project. While Jacki records the cuts and weights of each package of beef, Jordan and the kids sort and holler out weights. This beef is the first batch of beef they'll sell in their new store, JC Country Store.

“There are four kinds of roasts, six types of steaks, hamburger patties, ground beef, even soup bones,” said Jacki Christman.

All of it from cattle raised right here on JC Farms.

“I think people do want to know where their food is coming from. This is a step in the right direction,” said Christman.

Christman hopes this can be more than a store. Her goal is to not just provide customers with fresh, local beef but also to educate people about what goes into raising cattle.

“I hope people ask questions including, ‘Why do we do it this way?’ and ‘What kind of genetics do we use?’ I’ve raised beef my whole life. There are a lot of steps involved in making a good end product,” she added.

An end product that the Christmans are ready to share.

In addition to beef, you can also purchase local honey, seasoning salts, jams and jellies at JC Farms. And if you can't make it to the store, you can order online. Visit their website, jccountrystore.com to learn more and to shop.

Christman says her ultimate goal is to have their beef in a restaurant.

