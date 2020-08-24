NDSU Football on KFYR-KVLY Bison Football TV Network on Oct. 3

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - NDSU Football on KFYR-KVLY Bison FB TV Network on Oct. 3.

North Dakota State has an agreement to play Central Arkansas on October 3rd at 2:30ct at the FargoDome.

You will be able to watch that FCS contest on the KFYR-KVLY Bison Football Television Network, which is KFYR-TV in Bismarck, KVLY-TV in Fargo, KQCD-TV in Dickinson, KUMV-TV in Williston and KMOT-TV in Minot.

The COVID-19 pandemic moved the Missouri Valley Football Conference schedule to the spring of 2021 and NDSU’s non-conference games in 2020 were canceled including a Sept. 5 contest at the University of Oregon.

The Bison have been searching for opponents to play this fall and you may recall Athletic Director Matt Larsen saying NDSU reached out to over 100 Universities with only one indicating the willingness to schedule a game. Central Arkansas was that lone team and Bears will compete at the FargoDome on Oct. 3.

“Due to the challenge completing a full non-conference schedule, we took a pause to consider all our options for this fall, knowing full well it could mean not having the opportunity to play,” Larsen said. “Upon further consideration, coupled with recent information provided by the NCAA, we felt it was in the best interest of our football program to practice and play one game this fall.”

This is part of a three-game contract that also includes games in Fargo on September 16, 2023 and in Conway, Arkansas on September 20, 2025.

One of the main advantages of playing this fall is you are allowed to continue to practice while other programs are shutdown. The Bison will resume camp on September 1st and they will have four week to practice before playing Central Arkansas.

“With the ever-changing landscape of college football and new information coming daily from the NCAA and American Football Coaches Association, we have kept the health and well-being of our players as the top priority,” Entz said. “Our number one goal is to compete for a Missouri Valley Football Conference championship, and it is critical for our development to practice and play early this fall.”

(Quotes courtesy of NDSU Sports Information)

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.