Music classes adjust to the new normal

By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:09 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D. – Schools across the country are beginning to reopen, whether that is online or in person.

Classes and teachers have had to drastically change, including music and band. 

Kari Hill, the music director at Rugby, has taught music for more than 24 years. However, this year she said she’s facing challenges like she’s never seen before.

“I have a new stress level this year just because of the safety issues and how to run class. It is completely different really, the set up from anything I have had to do before,” said Hill. 

For private schools like Bishop Ryan in Minot, one of their music teachers Will Schilling said he's facing challenges of his own.

"My biggest class is 24. You can kind of see around my room that I am spaced all the way to the back of the classroom. I think that will be my biggest challenge. You know, keeping everyone engaged across the entire classroom," said Schilling. 

Rugby's music students not only will be socially distant, they will also have to wear masks while singing and playing instruments to contain the spread of germs.

"The masks with the slits and bell covers is to try to at least contain the aerosol when they are playing. So between that and the spacing, we are hoping that will obviously keep classes a lot more safe," said Hill. 

 Schilling said he'll focus more on signing and not using as many instruments.

"Last year, we were obviously more closely confined and we were able to play instruments more. This curriculum focuses more on signing," said Schilling. 

Despite the changes, both teachers said they are very happy to be able to be back in the classroom again.

For more information about Bishop Ryan Catholic school's and Rugby Public school's back to school plans and changes, you can head to their websites. 

Rugby Public Schools will be hosting a presentation and Q&A for parents on Aug. 24 at 7:00 p.m. on their Facebook page.

