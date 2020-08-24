Advertisement

Montana authorities issue Amber Alert; suspects may be headed to North Dakota

By NBC Montana
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 7:40 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Authorities continue to search for 6-month-old boy abducted Saturday night in Columbia Falls. And now, they say the suspects have changed vehicles and may be headed to North Dakota.

Officials say 20-year-old Andrew Warner and 19-year-old Hayli Emerson abducted 6-month-old Lucas Warner Saturday afternoon. Police say Andrew is Lucas' non-custodial father. The original alert said Andrew is bipolar and is off his medication.

Police originally said the suspects were driving a white Dodge Dakota pickup. They have found that vehicle, and are now searching for a 1990-2000 Chevy extended cab pickup with unknown license plates.

Police believe the couple might be taking the baby to North or South Dakota, Wyoming or the Bob Marshall Wilderness.

Warner is described as white, 6-feet tall, 160 pounds with hazel eyes and blonde hair.

Emerson is described as white, 5-feet tall, 159 pounds with green eyes and blonde hair.

If you have any information, you’re asked to call 911 or contact the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 758-5610. 

