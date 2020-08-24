Monday: 127 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -COVID-19 Test Results The results listed are from the previous day. Additional data can be found on the NDDoH website.

BY THE NUMBERS

2,584 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

435,276 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

127 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

Two individuals from Grand Forks County and one from Ward County were found to be inconclusive.

10,000 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

4.91% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,657 – Total Active Cases

-19 Individuals from yesterday

142 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,206 – Total recovered since pandemic began

51 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (137 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

Woman in her 90s from McIntosh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

Barnes County – 1

Benson County - 2

Burleigh County - 15

Cass County – 17

Dickey County – 3

Dunn County - 1

Eddy County - 1

Grand Forks County – 26

Kidder County – 1

McHenry County - 1

McLean County – 1

Morton County – 7

Mountrail County – 1

Ramsey County – 8

Ransom County - 1

Richland County – 2

Rolette County - 1

Stark County – 21

Stutsman County – 5

Walsh County - 1

Ward County – 6

Williams County – 5

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19. **** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

