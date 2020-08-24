Minot State University cancels 2020 Homecoming week

MINOT, N.D. – The Minot State Alumni Association will not hold any in-person Homecoming events in 2020, following the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference’s decision to suspend all athletic competition through Dec. 31.

Minot State University made the announcement Monday.

The university’s homecoming festivities were scheduled for the week of Oct. 5-11.

The university said the decision is based on guidance from public health officials regarding large gatherings.

The alumni association is working on organizing virtual events for alumni during the week, and will release plans at a later date.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.