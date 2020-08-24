Mandan firefighters reunite residents with missing urns from apartment fire

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - It's been nearly two weeks since an apartment fire displaced 36 families and destroyed most of their personal belongings.

Because the structure was unstable, the Mandan Fire Department was tasked with sifting through the ashes to recover anything they could of value from what remained on the third floor.

Mandan firefighters say the flames originated in the roof, which collapsed and destroyed nearly everything underneath it.

Daniel Sauerwein was one of those residents who lived on the third floor, and thought he had lost everything, including his mother's ashes and great uncle's army medals.

After searching through debris, firefighters were able to recover those items, which were all that remained in his charred apartment.

These images are all that remain of Sauerwein apartment.

"We couldn't even access his bedroom. We had to move part of the roof and climb up over the kitchen counter and kind of wiggle our way into some tight spaces to get back there," said Shane Weltikol, a Captain for the Mandan Fire Department.

Sauerwein told firefighters how much his mother's ashes mean to him.

"I've been through so much just coming upon the one-year anniversary of my mom's passing," said Sauerwein.

After 20 minutes of sifting through rubble, ”I just opened up my hand and said, ‘is this what you are searching for?’ And he got rather emotional which I expected, so I just kind of handed it to him,” said Jonathan Hildremyr, Battalion Chief for the Mandan Fire Department.

Other items recovered from Sauerwein apartment include his great uncle’s Purple Heart, and memories from his childhood.

"All those objects meant something to people who have since passed on, and I can only think that maybe they had a role putting their hand down on it to protect it from all the fire," said Sauerwein.

Firefighters say the odds of these items going untouched were slim.

"You find those things and just something like that can bring joy to someone in such a tragic situation," said Capitan Weltikol.

Sauerwein is continuing to rebuild his life after the fire, and is relieved the items most important to him have been saved.

Capitan Weltikol says the fire department has since recovered three other urns from the apartment complex.

