Light of Christ Catholic School students returned face-to-face for their first day back

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Light of Christ Catholic School students returned to face-to-face learning Monday.

Masks are required, and classroom sitting is rearranged for social distancing.

Overall the school president said he's happy to be back and is glad everyone is adhering to the safety guidelines.

“The excitement is good, and we’re very impressed with people following protocol, so we’re very appreciative of that,” said Light of Christ Catholic Schools President Gerald Vetter.

Light of Christ Catholic Schools also has a distance learning option available for those who are immunocompromised or need to quarantine.

