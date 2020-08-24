Advertisement

Lauren Ware Picks Basketball for this Year

Lauren Ware
Lauren Ware(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 9:52 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Century standout and current Arizona Wildcat Lauren Ware has chosen to focus on basketball this season. Ware enters her Freshman year at Arizona coming off an ACL tear that cost her both the volleyball and basketball season last year for the Patriots.

The Pac-12 conference’s decision to move Fall sports to the Spring was the main factor in Ware having to make this decision for the this season. The Pac-12 has not released any scheduling models for the new Fall sports season starting in the Spring.

Ware will look to play both volleyball and basketball coming up in her Sophomore season for the Wildcats.

