Former Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle released from hospital

(Will Kincaid | AP)
By Anthony Humes
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Former Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle has been released from hospital after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

Chief Justice Jon Jensen told Your News Leader VandeWalle “has been released from the hospital and is engaged in rehabilitation to regain his strength. He continues to participate in the judicial and administrative functions of the Court remotely and in a manner similar to other members of the Court who, at times, also work remotely.”

VandeWalle was diagnosed with COVID-19 in early August.

