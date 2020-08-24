Dickinson man killed in crash on Highway 85
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:19 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Foggy conditions may have played a role in a crash that killed one person on Highway 85 in McKenzie County on Monday morning. Troopers say the crash occurred at mile-marker 108.
North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 25-year-old Dickinson man crossed the center line and hit the side of an oversized load, then spun into a ditch.
Troopers say he died at the scene. Officials are withholding names until family is notified.
Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.