Commerce Commissioner to resign

Bismarck State Capitol
Bismarck State Capitol(KFYR)
By Jacob Notermann
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 2:10 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Another member of Gov. Doug Burgum’s cabinet announced they will be resigning. According to the Governor’s Office, Commerce Commissioner Michelle Kommer will be leaving her post and returning to the private sector in October.

Kommer was appointed to her position in December of 2018 after serving two years as the State Labor Commissioner.

"We are deeply grateful for Michelle's service, sacrifice, versatility as a leader and positive impact on the citizens of North Dakota," Burgum said, "The many skills Michelle brought from the private sector, her quick adaptability to the workings of state government and her ability to lead by example have made her a valued member of the cabinet, and we wish her all the best as she becomes the newest entrepreneur in North Dakota."

"I am privileged to work with my team at the Department of Commerce who inspire me every day," Kommer said. "As I move on, I will remain indebted to them for their service and the impact they have had on me as a leader."

Over her time, Kommer oversaw the implementation of many CARES Act and other federal programs aimed at assisting businesses during the pandemic.

Her office was also under investigation in the winter of 2019-2020 over proper bidding protocols for the state’s “Be Legendary” brand refresh. Kommer was not with Commerce during the brand refresh itself, but was in the post during when no wrong-doing was found.

Kommer is the second member of Burgum’s cabinet to resign in the past week. On Wednesday, Interim State Health Office Dr. Andrew Stahl also announced a return to the private sector. Stahl’s announcement came a few months after taking over from Dr. Mylynn Tufte who also left the State Health Officer position for a return to the private sector.

