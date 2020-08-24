Advertisement

Bond set at $50,000 for sex offender accused of violating probation

Stanton Quilt
Stanton Quilt(KFYR-TV)
By Julie Martin
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is charged with eight counts of violating community placement orders and failing to register as a sex offender.

Probation Officers say 50-year-old Stanton Quilt violated multiple conditions of his probation from a gross sexual imposition charged in 2010.

According to court documents, Quilt had consumed alcohol, violated curfew, and had sex with four women during his probation.

Prosecutors say Quilt failed to attend his sex offender treatment programs and was accessing porn online.

Quilt was also supposed to inform law enforcement of employment changes, but failed to do so.

Quilt is charged with failure to register as a sexual offender and seven counts of violation of post commitment community placement court order.

He is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

