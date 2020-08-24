Advertisement

Bodies found of remaining 2 missing in Texas port explosion

In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.
In this photo released by the U.S. Coast Guard, Coast Guard crews respond to a dredge on fire in the Port of Corpus Christi Ship Channel, Aug. 21, 2020 in Corpus Christi, Texas. Authorities say several people have been hospitalized after an explosion at the Texas port when a dredging vessel hit a natural gas pipeline in the water.(U.S. Coast Guard via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 24, 2020 at 6:40 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — The U.S. Coast Guard says the bodies of the remaining two crew members of a dredging boat who were missing after an explosion last week in the Port of Corpus Christi in Texas were found Monday.

Four people died following the explosion that happened Friday morning when the vessel struck a submerged propane pipeline.

The bodies of two crew members were recovered Saturday.

The Coast Guard said that all missing crew members of the Waymon L Boyd are now accounted for.

The Port of Corpus Christi had previously said the pipeline was carrying natural gas, but said Monday it was carrying propane.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dickinson man killed in crash on Highway 85

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By Hayley Boland
Foggy conditions may have played a role in a crash that killed one person on Highway 85 in McKenzie County on Monday morning.

National

National Guard called out after police shoot Black man

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Kenosha became the nation’s latest flashpoint city in a summer of racial unrest after police shot and wounded a Black man, apparently in the back, as he leaned into his SUV while his three children sat in the vehicle.

National

Official says Falwell leaving Liberty; Falwell says he’s not

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Falwell issued a lengthy statement to The Washington Examiner on Sunday, publicly disclosing the affair and saying the man involved had been threatening to reveal the relationship "to deliberately embarrass my wife, family, and Liberty University unless we agreed to pay him substantial monies."

News

New details in weekend incident outside Velva bar

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Sasha Strong
We're learning more about an incident in Velva that occurred early Sunday morning.

Latest News

National

Cautious optimism in fight against massive California blazes

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The "complexes," or groups of fires, burning on all sides of the San Francisco Bay Area were started by lightning strikes that were among 12,000 registered in the state in the past week.

News

Trial begins in negligent homicide case

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
The trial began Monday for a 65-year-old Montana man charged in a fatal head-on crash in October 2018 in New Town.

News

Velva Public School prepares for students to return

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Velva Public School students return to class Wednesday.

News

Trump Administration authorizes plasma treatments for COVID patients

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Emmeline Ivy
The Trump Administration granted emergency authorization to use convalescent plasma in treating hospitalized COVID-19 patients on Sunday.

News

Republican National Convention kicks off

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Morgan Benth
The Republican National Convention kicked off Monday, Aug. 24. However, political conventions are looking quite different this year, going completely or partly virtual during the pandemic.

News

Woman Suffrage in North Dakota Part 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Monica Hannan
An exhibit at the Heritage Center and State Museum in Bismarck is celebrating our state’s role in ensuring women’s right to vote.