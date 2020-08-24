Bismarck High School football preview

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two years ago, Bismarck High School won the Class-AAA state football championship. Last season, the Demons made the playoffs, but they were not close to making it back to the Dakota Bowl.

Here’s a pre-season peak at BHS.

“I’m awful proud of how our kids handled it,” said BHS Head Coach Mark Gibson.

“IT” is the current coronavirus situation. So, much had to be done off the field long before putting the pad on for practice this fall.

“They’ve handled this a lot better that I have, and I think those kids really showed their maturity, and we’ve got 20 seniors who have taken the bull by the horns when this all hit back in March. They’ve had a positive mind set,” Gibson.

A lot of that positivity is fueled by a negative finish in 2019.

“Last year, we did not do what we wanted to. We were 5-5 and that’s not something you really want,” said BHS senior Caleb Dockter, OL-DL.

On offense, Dockter and Niko Mortenson anchor a line that may skew to the small side, but they’ll make up for it with experience.

Gibson said: “We’re not big, but I like our work ethic, and I like what our kids have done in the off season. Our four or five core kids that return, four of those are back from last year.”

One place Bismarck does have good size is outside with Gunner Swanson and Jack Steckler.

“You got 6′4″ and 6′5″ at wide outs. You got a big powerful running back and you have a returning offensive line it’s a pretty good starting point for us,” said Gibson.

The big powerful running back is junior Isaiah Huus.

“He’s going to be tired. One thing about him is he’s gotten bigger and he’s gotten faster and he’s gotten stronger, which is a great combination to begin with,” added Gibson.

The Demons will have a new starter at quarterback.

“Caden Fischer, he’s a tremendous athlete, and he’s got a great arm and he can run, too. So, a dynamic quarterback. He’s dual threat and he can do anything, so he’s an athletic kid,” said BHS senior Jack Steckler, WR-DE.

There’s no question, Bismarck has a football tradition. Triple-A football has been around for 23-years, and the Demons have played in the Dakota Bowl 13 times.

“It’s pretty special. To be a three-year started here, it’s kind of crazy. It’s my last time going through this, and I’m just hoping we can make it a good one,” said Dockter.

The Demons open the season on Friday in Williston.

