Upgrades to Polaris Park in Minot

MINOT, N.D – A park in Minot is getting some updates to a few of its attractions.

The Polaris Park warming house is currently under construction.

Leadership with the park district say they are adding a pavilion as well as renovating the outdoor skating area and repaving the parking lot.

Minot Director of Parks Ron Merritt says it is the first of many Minot Parks to get updated.

