Advertisement

Sunday: 140 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

ND COVID-19
ND COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - BY THE NUMBERS

4,517 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

432,725 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

140 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,876 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.10% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,676 – Total Active Cases

+43 Individuals from yesterday

96 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

8,064 – Total recovered since pandemic began

52 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 individuals from yesterday

1 – New Deaths*** (136 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 28
  • Cass County – 23
  • Eddy County - 1
  • Grand Forks County – 39
  • Grant County – 1
  • McLean County – 5
  • Morton County – 8
  • Mountrail County – 1
  • Oliver County - 1
  • Ramsey County – 1
  • Richland County - 1
  • Sioux County - 1
  • Stark County – 10
  • Ward County – 17
  • Williams County – 2

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Bismarck man arrested after pointing gun at people in apartment building

Updated: 14 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
No one was hurt.

News

Searching for a secretive North Dakota bird

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Mike Anderson
There's a secretive bird hiding in the wetlands across the state.

News

Bismarck Gun Show keeps more than 50-year-old tradition alive

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Organizers said they’re planning to hold more events in the future as long as it’s safe to do so.

News

Boaters hold parade for President Donald Trump

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Hundreds of boaters on the water, to show their support for President Donald Trump.

Latest News

News

One-year-old dead, three-year-old seriously injured in Williams County crash

Updated: 17 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
A 24-year old New Town man rear-ended a tractor pulling a trailer filled with gravel.

News

Bismarck Parks Update

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The public hearing on the 2021 budget is scheduled for September 17th during their meeting.

News

ND Industrial Commission increases Funding for Project Tundra

Updated: 18 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The oil downturn has left Project Tundra as the national front runner of carbon capture projects.

News

Saturday: 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Updated: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT
|
By Daniel Burbank
New COVID-19 case numbers

News

Dan’s Garden: Perennial garden

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By Dan Cashman
There is a garden most of us drive past every day. Dan Cashman tells us what makes it so special.

News

Ballot boxes planned for Ward

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Faith Hatton
People in Ward County who may be concerned with mailing in their absentee ballots for the general election will now have another option.