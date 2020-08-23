Railroad day at North Dakota State Railroad Museum

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Railroads have always been important to the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Children got to ride on miniature trains at the North Dakota Railroad Museum in Mandan. The annual railroad day aims to teach current and future generations about the vital transportation line.

”Everybody loves trains and they come and then travelers that travel all across the country stop at our museum,” said North Dakota State Railroad Museum president, Bill Engelter.

Engelter said most local groups can’t visit the museum during the pandemic but travelers continued to donate. He said they might reveal a new project after the health crisis is over.

