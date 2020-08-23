Advertisement

Railroad day at North Dakota State Railroad Museum

Railroad day
Railroad day(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Railroads have always been important to the Bismarck-Mandan area.

Children got to ride on miniature trains at the North Dakota Railroad Museum in Mandan. The annual railroad day aims to teach current and future generations about the vital transportation line.

”Everybody loves trains and they come and then travelers that travel all across the country stop at our museum,” said North Dakota State Railroad Museum president, Bill Engelter.

Engelter said most local groups can’t visit the museum during the pandemic but travelers continued to donate. He said they might reveal a new project after the health crisis is over.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Burleigh county reviews vote

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By John Salling
Burleigh election mail is treated as first class and should not see delays.

News

Dakota Stage theater looking to make COVID-19 upgrades to its theater

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Dakota Stage theater staff is looking to make some COVID-19 upgrades to their theater.

News

Upgrades to Polaris Park in Minot

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
Minot Director of Parks Ron Merritt says it is the first of many Minot Parks to get updated.

News

Andrew Leingang Signs at Kansas State

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Greg Beesley
Century football is set to open their 2020 campaign this Saturday but the Patriots star offensive lineman has made his plans for the future official.

Latest News

News

Harvest hotline activates for harvest season

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The free hotline and map will both be available for the duration of harvest season.

News

MHA Nation awarded funding through CARES Act

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Grace Kraemer
The money will go toward purchasing and renovating a facility in Halliday.

News

Bismarck farmer to open corn maze

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
One Bismarck farmer has found an amazing way to diversify his operation.

News

McHenry County Sheriff investigating incident near bar in Velva

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
At least three people were injured in an incident involving a pickup truck in the parking lot outside of a bar in Velva early Sunday morning, according to McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager.

News

Sunday: 140 new COVID-19 cases, 1 death

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
New COVID-19 case numbers

News

Bismarck man arrested after pointing gun at people in apartment building

Updated: 20 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
No one was hurt.