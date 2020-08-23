MHA Nation awarded funding through CARES Act

WASHINGTON, D.C. – The federal government is sending money to the Three Affiliated Tribes to create a COVID-19 medical facility.

Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, announced the award Friday.

Housing and Urban Development awarded a total of $900,000 to the tribes.

The funds are authorized through the CARES Act.

The money will go toward purchasing and renovating a facility in Halliday.

The facility will provide COVID-19 medical services.

