MHA Nation awarded funding through CARES Act
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. – The federal government is sending money to the Three Affiliated Tribes to create a COVID-19 medical facility.
Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND, announced the award Friday.
Housing and Urban Development awarded a total of $900,000 to the tribes.
The funds are authorized through the CARES Act.
The money will go toward purchasing and renovating a facility in Halliday.
The facility will provide COVID-19 medical services.
