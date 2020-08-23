Advertisement

McHenry County Sheriff investigating incident near bar in Velva

By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 1:33 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VELVA, N.D. – At least three people were injured in an incident involving a pickup truck in the parking lot outside of a bar in Velva early Sunday morning, according to McHenry County Sheriff Trey Skager.

According to the sheriff, authorities received a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday of the incident in the parking lot outside of the Lariat Bar.

The sheriff said the driver of a white pickup truck went through a crowd of people and ran over a couple of motorcycles.

Skager said no one was killed, though at least three victims were taken by ambulance, and possibly a fourth by someone else, to Trinity Hospital.

A suspect is not in custody, though the truck involved was located near Main Street and Highway 41, according to the sheriff.

Skager said investigators are speaking with the owner of the truck.

He said it was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the public.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol and Bureau of Criminal Investigation are assisting in the investigation.

