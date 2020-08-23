Advertisement

Harvest hotline activates for harvest season

By Faith Hatton
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BISMARCK, N.D. – Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring and the Department of Agriculture have activated the North Dakota Harvest hot line to help farmers connect with workers during harvest season.

Farmers seeking combiners and combiners looking for work can contact the line at 701-425-8454. Department of Agriculture employees will be answering the line weekdays from 8 a.m to 5 p.m. Your name and information will be entered into the Harvest Hot Line database to be matched up with callers.

A database map is also available online to help farmers and combiners connect. Ag Commissioner Doug Goehring said he hopes both farmers and combiners will continue to use the service.

“This has been a great way of providing this service which, for the most part, is matchmaking; and help people get harvests done so they don’t compromise the quality or the yield that they have out in the field,” said Goehring.

The free hotline and map will both be available for the duration of harvest season. You can find the link here: https://bit.ly/2CXvtAA

