Former Bison Emanuel signs with Las Vegas Raiders

Former Chargers linebacker signs with AFC West Division Foe
(KVLY)
By Alex Egan
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:28 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Former North Dakota State All-American and Buck Buchanan Award winner Kyle Emanuel has signed with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“I’m excited for the chance to play in the NFL again,” Emanuel tells Valley News Live. “I know I have a lot of work left to do but I’m thankful for the opportunity to and will do everything I can to help the Raiders organization win.”

Emanuel was drafted by the Los Angeles Chargers organization in the fifth round of the 2015 draft following a standout career at NDSU.

He played four seasons with the Chargers as an outside linebacker before retiring in 2019.

Emanuel served as an analyst on the KVLY-KFYR Bison Football Network pregame show in 2019 but was eager to get back to the NFL following the year away from the game.

