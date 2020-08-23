Dakota Stage theater looking to make COVID-19 upgrades to its theater

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Dakota Stage theater staff is looking to make some COVID-19 upgrades to their theater.

Staff are applying for the state's Economic Resiliency Grant, in which businesses could receive up to $50,000 of funding to make purchases that would help them reduce the spread of COVID-19.

“We are hoping that in the next couple of months before we invite our audience back in at the beginning of October that we will have auto-flushing toilets in all of our bathrooms, sensor sinks, touch-less paper towel dispensers,” said Dakota Stage Executive Director, Joshua Johnson.

Theater staff are also looking to add plexiglass shields around the box office to make sure staff and volunteers feel more comfortable working.

