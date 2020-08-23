Charras and Tequila in Bismarck expanding

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you’re a fan of Mexican food and sports, the two will soon be combined at Charras and Tequila in Bismarck.

The restaurant is undergoing a renovation and expansion project.

Management posted to Facebook they will be expanding to create a new bar area, creating a space for people to gather and watch sports.

The front entrance are will also undergo a makeover.

The expansion is set to be complete in October.

You can visit the Charras Bismarck Facebook page for updates.

