Burleigh county reviews vote

Mail in ballot
Mail in ballot(KFYR-TV)
By John Salling
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 4:33 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County has reviewed the spring election to get ready for the November vote.

Zero incidents of fraud that they know of were reported in Burleigh county’s June election. They expect to have at least twenty-thousand mail in votes in the county in November. They also highlighted that Burleigh election mail is treated as first class and should not see delays.

“We cut off the mailing dates on the times that work with our local post office. We don’t mail ballots and applications out in that short time periods cause we know they won’t come back. So we’d tell the voter when they send one in, ‘hey if you want to come down here then we’ll get you a ballot or if you want to vote on election day’,” said Alan Vietmeyer, Burleigh Auditor.

Vote.nd.gov will have information on where you can vote on election day if you aren’t sure.

