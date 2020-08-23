Advertisement

Bismarck man arrested after pointing gun at people in apartment building

Bismarck Police
Bismarck Police(KFYR-TV)
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

A Bismarck man is in jail  after police say he pointed a gun at people in his apartment building.

Bismarck police say they arrested the 42-year-old man in his apartment on the 400 block of Memorial Highway Saturday evening.

He faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm and terrorizing.

No one was hurt.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

