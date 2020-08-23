Advertisement

Andrew Leingang Signs at Kansas State

Andrew Leingang
Andrew Leingang(KFYR-TV)
By Greg Beesley
Published: Aug. 23, 2020 at 3:52 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century football is set to open their 2020 campaign this Saturday but the Patriots star offensive lineman has made his plans for the future official.  As Century Senior Andrew Leingang has committed to play football next season at Kansas State University. 

He picked K-State over Power 5 conference offers Stanford, Minnesota, Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State as well as in state division one offers from North Dakota State and North Dakota.

Century will take on Legacy Saturday night over at the Community Bowl.

