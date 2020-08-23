Andrew Leingang Signs at Kansas State

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Century football is set to open their 2020 campaign this Saturday but the Patriots star offensive lineman has made his plans for the future official. As Century Senior Andrew Leingang has committed to play football next season at Kansas State University.

He picked K-State over Power 5 conference offers Stanford, Minnesota, Arizona, Arizona State and Oregon State as well as in state division one offers from North Dakota State and North Dakota.

Century will take on Legacy Saturday night over at the Community Bowl.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.