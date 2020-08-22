Advertisement

Saturday: 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

ND COVID-19
ND COVID-19(KFYR-TV)
By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) -

BY THE NUMBERS

6,876 – Total Tests from Yesterday*

428,208 – Total tests completed since pandemic began

262 – Positive Individuals from Yesterday

9,736 – Total positive individuals since pandemic began

3.81% – Daily Positivity Rate**

1,633 – Total Active Cases

+132 Individuals from yesterday

127 – Individuals Recovered from Yesterday****

7,968 – Total recovered since pandemic began

53 – Currently Hospitalized

-1 individuals from yesterday

3 – New Deaths*** (135 total deaths since the pandemic began)

INDIVIDUALS WHO DIED WITH COVID-19

  • Woman in her 60s from Walsh County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 70s from Rolette County with underlying health conditions.
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

COUNTIES WITH NEW POSITIVE CASES REPORTED TODAY

  • Barnes County - 6
  • Billings County - 1
  • Bottineau County - 1
  • Burleigh County - 48
  • Cass County – 27
  • Dickey County - 1
  • Dunn County – 2
  • Foster County – 1
  • Golden Valley County - 7
  • Grand Forks County – 77
  • Grant County – 3
  • Hettinger County - 2
  • LaMoure County – 1
  • McHenry County - 2
  • McKenzie County – 4
  • McLean County – 5
  • Mercer County - 2
  • Morton County – 12
  • Nelson County – 1
  • Pembina County 1
  • Pierce County – 1
  • Ramsey County - 1
  • Ransom County – 1
  • Rolette County – 3
  • Sioux County - 3
  • Stark County – 22
  • Stutsman County – 2
  • Ward County – 19
  • Williams County – 6

* Note that this does not include individuals from out of state and has been updated to reflect the most recent information discovered after cases were investigated.

**Because the serial tests completed and added to the total number of tests completed can result in new individuals who test positive, the daily positivity rate will be calculated using the total positives for the day by the daily number of tests completed instead of the daily number of unique individuals tested.

*** Number of individuals who tested positive and died from any cause while infected with COVID-19.**** The daily numbers are the actual date individuals are officially out of isolation and no longer contagious.

For descriptions of these categories, visit the NDDoH dashboard.

For the most updated and timely information and updates related to COVID-19, visit the NDDoH website at www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus, follow on FacebookTwitter and Instagram and visit the CDC website at www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.  

