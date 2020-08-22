One-year-old dead, three-year-old seriously injured in Williams County crash
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people are dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Williams County Friday.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 30 miles east of Williston on Highway 1804 just before 5:30 p.m.
A 24-year old New Town man was driving west when he rear-ended a tractor pulling a trailer filled with gravel.
The man's S-U-V overturned and came to rest in the westbound lane of 1804.
The driver and a one-year-old passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.
A three-year-old passenger was seriously hurt and flown to a Fargo hospital.
The driver of the tractor, a 39-year-old Williston man, was not hurt.
