One-year-old dead, three-year-old seriously injured in Williams County crash

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Two people are dead and another seriously injured after a crash in Williams County Friday.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol says the crash happened about 30 miles east of Williston on Highway 1804 just before 5:30 p.m.

A 24-year old New Town man was driving west when he rear-ended a tractor pulling a trailer filled with gravel.

The man's S-U-V overturned and came to rest in the westbound lane of 1804.

The driver and a one-year-old passenger were pronounced dead on the scene.

A three-year-old passenger was seriously hurt and flown to a Fargo hospital.

The driver of the tractor, a 39-year-old Williston man, was not hurt.

