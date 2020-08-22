ND Industrial Commission increases Funding for Project Tundra

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The industrial Commission also took steps to advance carbon capture efforts by increasing Project Tundra’s Front End Engineering and Development phase funding by $5 million.

The project at Minnkota Power is working to capture carbon coming off of a coal power plant and store it in the ground for later use in oil recovery.This move brings the state's contribution up to $20 million.

“Will help preserve the use of lignite, and also through enhanced oil recovery have the potential to revitalize the older oil fields in North Dakota,” said Mike Holmes, Lignite Research Council VP of Research.

The oil downturn has left Project Tundra as the national front runner of carbon capture projects.

