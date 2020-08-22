Advertisement

Dan’s Garden: Perennial garden

By Dan Cashman
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - There is a garden most of us drive past every day. Dan Cashman tells us what makes it so special.

<i>”I’m at the “Welcome to Bismarck” sign on 26th Street and Main Avenue by the Little Cottage Café that sponsor the perennial garden, along with the Bismarck Garden Club.

For years they had annuals here, but now they mainly have perennials, like this Russian sage that’s in its glory that will be for the next month or more. They come from Russia, of course, they can take the heat and the dry.

This Karl Foerster grass, there’s a lot of these in here there native to Germany.

Monarda or Bee balm that attracts the bees and of course milk weed that attract the butterflies and there very nice to have in your perennial garden.

And, there’s Heliopolis, which is a type of sunflower. They on take the heat. They love that; Goldenrod does, too.

And then for the fall and Halloween, we’ve got Goblin flower or Gaillardia.

Remember you can plant perennials all summer long for great fill-ins for your yard or your foundation planting, or have a little area you want to plant a little color like these cone flowers. They are native on the prairie and also, of course, all these Heliopolis that are related.

Rebecka, that’s a sunflower type, and pin cushion and day lilies and the grasses and of course the evergreens are great, too.

Think about joining the Bismarck Garden Club if you haven’t they meet pretty much every month, and think about planting perennials. You’ll get a life time of satisfaction. Until next week, we’ll have more ideas, until then good gardening.

