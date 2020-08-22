County by County, August 21, 2020

MINOT, N.D. – Now to our County by County segment for a look at what’s going on across the KMOT viewing area. We first look at Ward County.

Next week in Ward County, Minot law enforcement and firefighters are going head to head in a blood drive battle, to see which agency can get the most donors.

The blood drive will kick off Aug. 24 and finish up on Aug. 27.

It will be from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day at the Sleep Inn convention center.

You can schedule your donation by calling 852-2161.

You can also get free COVID-19 antibody testing.

Now going to Ramsey county. Lake Region District Heath Unit is hosting a drive through COVID-19 testing event in Devils Lake.

The testing event will be Aug. 22 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

You enter at NDTC, then follow the signs on the frontage road.

This event is free and open to public, however there are limited tests, so the health unit recommends coming early and pre-registering at testref.nd.gov.

Now to McHenry County, the sheriff's department is warning the citizens of Velva about out-of-town merchants.

These merchants are going door to door selling their products.

They do not have a city license and were told to stop.

McHenry's sheriffs office number is 701-537-5633.

Lastly, we go to Rolette county, where the public health district is offering oral COVID-19 tests in Rolla.

The tests are every Monday in August from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

They are asking you to enter on the west side of their building at 211 1st Avenue NE.

You can pre-register online at testreg.nd.gov

