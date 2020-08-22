Advertisement

County by County, August 21, 2020

County by County
County by County(KFYR-TV)
By Grace Kraemer
Published: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. – Now to our County by County segment for a look at what’s going on across the KMOT viewing area. We first look at Ward County.

--

Next week in Ward County, Minot law enforcement and firefighters are going head to head in a blood drive battle, to see which agency can get the most donors. 

The blood drive will kick off Aug. 24 and finish up on Aug. 27.

It will be from 11:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. each day at the Sleep Inn convention center.

You can schedule your donation by calling 852-2161. 

You can also get free COVID-19 antibody testing.

--

Now going to Ramsey county. Lake Region District Heath Unit is hosting a drive through COVID-19 testing event in Devils Lake.

The testing event will be Aug. 22 from 8:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.

You enter at NDTC, then follow the signs on the frontage road.

This event is free and open to public, however there are limited tests, so the health unit recommends coming early and pre-registering at testref.nd.gov.

--

Now to McHenry County,  the sheriff's department is warning the citizens of Velva about out-of-town merchants.

These merchants are going door to door selling their products. 

They do not have a city license and were told to stop.

McHenry's sheriffs office number is 701-537-5633.

--

Lastly, we go to Rolette county, where the public health district is offering oral COVID-19 tests in Rolla.

The tests are every Monday in August from 8:00 a.m. until 10:00 a.m.

They are asking you to enter on the west side of their building at 211 1st Avenue NE. 

You can pre-register online at testreg.nd.gov

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Dan’s Garden: Perennial garden

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Dan Cashman
There is a garden most of us drive past every day. Dan Cashman tells us what makes it so special.

News

Ballot boxes planned for Ward

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Faith Hatton
People in Ward County who may be concerned with mailing in their absentee ballots for the general election will now have another option.

News

Amid cancelled events, vendors seize opportunity at iMagicon

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sasha Strong
iMagicon returned to Minot Friday for its sixth annual comic-con convention.

News

Minot Police investigating Friday shooting incident

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Skurzewski
Minot Police are asking for the public’s help in an investigation into an early-Friday-morning shooting incident.

Latest News

News

Effective Messaging

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Jacob Notermann
The Burleigh-Morton COVID Task Force says it’s focusing on the case count for young adults.

News

Ward County health officials to address recent rise in COVID-19 cases

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sasha Strong
On Friday, the North Dakota Department of Health announced 20 new positive COVID-19 cases for Ward County, in addition to the 34 reported Thursday.

News

Mandan Fire Relief Donation Center closed after resident tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
The Mandan Fire Relief Donation Center has closed after a tenant tested positive for COVID-19. According to a Facebook post, organizers said only two volunteers fit the CDC's definition for quarantining.

News

iMagicon 2020 kicks off first day

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Faith Hatton
The sixth annual iMagicon kicked off Friday in Minot, opening its doors to vendors, pop culture fans and cosplayers from all over.

News

Women’s Health & Wellness Event to be held Monday

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Aleisa Tanner
A free Women’s Health and Wellness Event, created to connect people to others, will be held in Williston.

News

Northern Plains Dance turns studio into a learning hub for elementary students

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Hallie Brown
Northern Plains Dance is turning its studio into a learning hub for students.