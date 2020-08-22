Advertisement

Boaters hold parade for President Donald Trump

By Daniel Burbank
Published: Aug. 22, 2020 at 6:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the election gets closer and the pandemic continues, both presidential candidates plan to host mostly virtual rallies.

Boaters from across North Dakota wanted to show their support in-person with a boat parade for President Donald Trump.

The National Anthem played as boaters prepared to embark.

Hundreds of boaters on the water, to show their support for President Donald Trump.

“It’s a good thing to gather up [with] people with common mindsets, it’s always fun to just support something, support a cause,” said boater, Michael Huravitch.

Jaxon Heilman his friends work in coal mines and the oil field and came to support the President because they said he created a great economy.

“Even with the fact that nobody will let him do his job he still so how gets it done,” said Heilman.

People along the shoreline as well as those participating in the parade say they're glad they were allowed to have this event. Those familiar with the Facebook page say this explicitly not an event but rather an expression of freedom.

Others did not want to go on camera but said they’re afraid this area could become coronavirus hot-spot.

Hundreds of people also lined up to watch the parade along the Memorial and Bismarck Expressway bridges.

According to the Facebook page for the event, more than 2,700 people were interested in attending the boat parade.

No one who was against the parade wanted to go on camera.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Searching for a secretive North Dakota bird

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Mike Anderson
There's a secretive bird hiding in the wetlands across the state.

News

Bismarck Gun Show keeps more than 50-year-old tradition alive

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
Organizers said they’re planning to hold more events in the future as long as it’s safe to do so.

News

One-year-old dead, three-year-old seriously injured in Williams County crash

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Jody Kerzman
A 24-year old New Town man rear-ended a tractor pulling a trailer filled with gravel.

News

Bismarck Parks Update

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The public hearing on the 2021 budget is scheduled for September 17th during their meeting.

Latest News

News

ND Industrial Commission increases Funding for Project Tundra

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By John Salling
The oil downturn has left Project Tundra as the national front runner of carbon capture projects.

News

Saturday: 262 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

Updated: 9 hours ago
|
By Daniel Burbank
New COVID-19 case numbers

News

Dan’s Garden: Perennial garden

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:31 PM CDT
|
By Dan Cashman
There is a garden most of us drive past every day. Dan Cashman tells us what makes it so special.

News

Ballot boxes planned for Ward

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:22 PM CDT
|
By Faith Hatton
People in Ward County who may be concerned with mailing in their absentee ballots for the general election will now have another option.

News

Amid cancelled events, vendors seize opportunity at iMagicon

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:09 PM CDT
|
By Sasha Strong
iMagicon returned to Minot Friday for its sixth annual comic-con convention.

News

County by County, August 21, 2020

Updated: Aug. 21, 2020 at 7:06 PM CDT
|
By Grace Kraemer
County by County looks at what’s going on across the KMOT viewing area.