Boaters hold parade for President Donald Trump

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - As the election gets closer and the pandemic continues, both presidential candidates plan to host mostly virtual rallies.

Boaters from across North Dakota wanted to show their support in-person with a boat parade for President Donald Trump.

The National Anthem played as boaters prepared to embark.

Hundreds of boaters on the water, to show their support for President Donald Trump.

“It’s a good thing to gather up [with] people with common mindsets, it’s always fun to just support something, support a cause,” said boater, Michael Huravitch.

Jaxon Heilman his friends work in coal mines and the oil field and came to support the President because they said he created a great economy.

“Even with the fact that nobody will let him do his job he still so how gets it done,” said Heilman.

People along the shoreline as well as those participating in the parade say they're glad they were allowed to have this event. Those familiar with the Facebook page say this explicitly not an event but rather an expression of freedom.

Others did not want to go on camera but said they’re afraid this area could become coronavirus hot-spot.

Hundreds of people also lined up to watch the parade along the Memorial and Bismarck Expressway bridges.

According to the Facebook page for the event, more than 2,700 people were interested in attending the boat parade.

No one who was against the parade wanted to go on camera.

Copyright 2020 KFYR. All rights reserved.